Number of disabled people increasing in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 July 2022, 12:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat expressed concern over the increasing number of disabled people in Kazakhstan.

She says the overall number of disabled people across the country comprised 700,000 as of 1 January 2022. 98,300 of them are children. Psychological diseases account for 18% of disabilities, 15% are circulatory diseases and 12% are various traumas.

«Disability is one of the most important indicators of the health of the population and can serve as an indicator of the quality and effectiveness of social and therapeutic and preventive measures. The number of people with disabilities is rising due to an increasing burden of chronic diseases and aging of the population,» the Minister said at the Governmental meeting today.

According to Azhar Giniyat, 31% of children’s primary disabilities are caused by congenital malformations, deformations, and chromosomal abnormalities. 22% are diseases of the nervous system and 17% are mental and behavioral disorders.

13,131 children were diagnosed with disabilities for the first time in 2021.


