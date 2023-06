Number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rises by 1,195 per day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 40,217 per day to 8,673,860, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth in the number of infected was 0.47%.

