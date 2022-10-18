Go to the main site
    Number of dead in Yeysk fighter jet crash up to 13 people, says emergencies ministry

    18 October 2022, 11:46

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of dead in a fire caused by a fighter jet crash in the courtyard of a residential building in the town of Yeysk in southern Russia has risen to 13 people, with the removal of debris at the spot completed, a source in the press service of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

    «Rescuers have completed clearing the debris. Ten bodies were found during rescue activities, which brings the total number of deaths to 13 people, including three children. Nineteen people were injured in the emergency situation,» the ministry’s representative said.

    Rescue efforts allowed saving 68 people, the source said, adding that over 360 were evacuated.

    An Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed in Yeysk upon a climb during its training flight from a military airfield late on October 17 after one of its engines burst into flames. The fuel that spilled during the crash ignited, with the fire spreading to a nearby multi-story residential building, engulfing all nine stories. The pilots ejected. President Vladimir Putin ordered to provide all necessary aid to the victims of the emergency.


