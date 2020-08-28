Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Number of dead in Afghanistan flooding rises to 122

    28 August 2020, 10:50

    KABUL. KAZINFORM The number of people killed in flash flooding across Afghanistan rose to 122 on Thursday, a day after heavy rains lashed 12 of the 34 provinces and left a trail of death and destruction in the country.

    The worst-hit Parwan province accounted for the most 85 deaths, including women and children, with the authorities revising the number of fatalities in the northern region after disaster management officials had on Wednesday reported that 100 people were killed in the provincial capital Charikar, EFE-EPA reports.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis