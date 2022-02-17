Go to the main site
    Number of daily COVID-19 cases on decline in Atyrau rgn

    17 February 2022, 15:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 11 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of the 11 COVID-19 fresh cases, six have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported five fresh COVID-19 cases.

    Out of the fresh daily cases, eight are with symptoms and three are without symptoms.

    Over the past day, 171 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

    935 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 67 at the modular hospital, 10 at the second regional hospital, seven at the phthisiopulmonary center, and 15 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.

    As earlier reported a total of 33,871 people have received a COVID-19 booster jab in Atyrau region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
