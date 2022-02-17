Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Number of daily COVID-19 cases on decline in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 February 2022, 15:15
Number of daily COVID-19 cases on decline in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 11 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 11 COVID-19 fresh cases, six have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported five fresh COVID-19 cases.

Out of the fresh daily cases, eight are with symptoms and three are without symptoms.

Over the past day, 171 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

935 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 67 at the modular hospital, 10 at the second regional hospital, seven at the phthisiopulmonary center, and 15 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.

As earlier reported a total of 33,871 people have received a COVID-19 booster jab in Atyrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden