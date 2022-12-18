Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Number of daily COVID-19 cases drops in Kazakhstan

18 December 2022, 11:43
Number of daily COVID-19 cases drops in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 140 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of December 18, 2,190 people are under COVID-19 treatment in the country. Of them, 328 are being treated as inpatients and 1,862 are outpatients.

According to the ministry, 11 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, four in critical condition, and one on life support.


Related news
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 5th day
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 203 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan observes growth in COVID-19 cases since early November – Health Ministry
Теги:
Read also
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 203 in Kazakhstan
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 5th day
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 4th day amid virus surge worries
COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan observes growth in COVID-19 cases since early November – Health Ministry
Russia records 7,833 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
Seven out of ten Brazilians say they trust science
Japan to ease restrictions on funerals of people with COVID
News Partner
Popular
1 Brazil’s dengue shot reaches nearly 80% efficacy
2 President Tokayev briefed on main areas of government’s work for 2023
3 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 5th day
4 Forest fires raging in 7 Argentine provinces
5 UN launches 10-year survival plan for indigenous languages at risk

News