Number of daily COVID-19 cases drops below 500 in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2022, 10:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added 455 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city again posted the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 142. Kostanay region registered the second high number of daily infections – 46. 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

42 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Karaganda region, 40 in North Kazakhstan region, 29 in Pavlodar region, 28 in East Kazakhstan region, 18 in Akmola region, 18 in Almaty region, 13 in Shymkent city, 12 in West Kazakhstan region, 5 in Aktobe region, 5 in Atyrau region, 5 in Zhambyl region, 5 in Mangistau region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, and 1 in Turkestan region.

The total number of the coronavirus cases has reached 1,301,708 in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


