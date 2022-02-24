Number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at 197 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 26,249 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 24 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 3,326 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 22,923 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients has climbed to 197, 88 are in extremely severe condition and 77are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 566 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,300,730 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,261,996 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.