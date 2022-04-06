Number of critical COVID-19 patients slightly up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 2,304 people are still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 6 April, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 239 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 2,065 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at 21, up 3 from the previous day. Two COVID-19 patients are in extremely severe condition and four more patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,305,229 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,278 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.



