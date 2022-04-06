Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Number of critical COVID-19 patients slightly up in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2022, 10:22
Number of critical COVID-19 patients slightly up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 2,304 people are still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 6 April, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 239 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 2,065 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at 21, up 3 from the previous day. Two COVID-19 patients are in extremely severe condition and four more patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,305,229 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,278 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties