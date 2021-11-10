Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of critical COVID-19 patients remains stable in Atyrau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 November 2021, 14:37
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 14 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region. One COVID-19 patient on life support at the intensive care unit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The health office of Atyrau region confirmed that 159 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in the region.

Bed occupancy at the infectious facilities of Atyrau region stands at 21.8%. The number of critical COVID-19 patients has remained the same for the past month. Bed occupancy at the intensive care units is at 18.7%.

Earlier it was reported that 66% of population of Atyrau region has already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

At Tuesday’s Government session Health Minister Alexei Tsoi announced that the nationwide revaccination campaign is scheduled to start on November 22.


