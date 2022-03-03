Go to the main site
    Number of critical COVID-19 patients falls in Atyrau region

    3 March 2022, 17:39

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Number of the new coronavirus cases, especially critical COVID-19 patients at intensive care units, is on the wane in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 21 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at the infectious facilities of the region. Bed occupancy stands at 0.9%.

    Two people diagnosed with the coronavirus infection remain at the intensive care units where bed occupancy totals 1.9%. Of these two, one is on life support.

    Earlier it was reported that there are no COVID-19 patients at the district infectious facilities of Atyrau region.

    In the past day Kazakhstan recorded 253 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,303,063 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,272,470 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.


