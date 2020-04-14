Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Law and justice

    Number of crimes in Nur-Sultan within quarantine period decreased by 34%

    14 April 2020, 14:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The head of Nur-Sultan Police Department, Yerzhan Sadenov, told about a significant reduction in the number of crimes during quarantine period, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The police department continues to work in a special mode. Police officers together with the military patrol the streets around the clock. As you know, the State Commission decided to extend the quarantine until the end of April,» Yerzhan Sadenov said during online briefing.

    According to his words, within the quarantine period the number of crimes has decreased by 34%. The number of theft, fraud, hooliganism and other types of crimes has lowered as

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Combating crime Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region