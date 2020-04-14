Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of crimes in Nur-Sultan within quarantine period decreased by 34%

Alzhanova Raushan
14 April 2020, 14:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The head of Nur-Sultan Police Department, Yerzhan Sadenov, told about a significant reduction in the number of crimes during quarantine period, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The police department continues to work in a special mode. Police officers together with the military patrol the streets around the clock. As you know, the State Commission decided to extend the quarantine until the end of April,» Yerzhan Sadenov said during online briefing.

According to his words, within the quarantine period the number of crimes has decreased by 34%. The number of theft, fraud, hooliganism and other types of crimes has lowered as
