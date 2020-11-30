Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 564,000 in past day

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 November 2020, 10:10
GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 564,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 61.87 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, TASS reports.

As of 18:21 Moscow time on November 29 as many as 61,869,330 novel coronavirus cases and 1,448,896 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 564,813 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,985.

The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,164) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,432) was reported on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 45% of the COVID-19 daily tally (258,302 cases). Next are Europe (210,063 cases), and Southeast Asia (50,531 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (12,939,666), India (9,392,919), Brazil (6,238,350), Russia (2,269,316), France (2,169,811), Spain (1,628,208), the United Kingdom (1,605,176), Italy (1,564,532), Argentina (1,407,277), Colombia (1,290,510), Mexico (1,090,675), and Germany (1,042,700).


