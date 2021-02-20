Go to the main site
    Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 384,000 in past day — WHO

    20 February 2021, 14:52

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 384,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 109.99 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

    As of 18:18 Moscow time on February 19, as many as 109,997,288 novel coronavirus cases and 2,435,145 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 384,448 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,471, TASS reports.

    The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

    North and South America account for more than 43% of the COVID-19 daily tally (168,729 cases). Next are Europe (148,890 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (26,863 cases).

    The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (27,560,643), India (10,963,394), Brazil (9,978,747), Russia (4,139,031), the United Kingdom (4,083,246), France (3,476,135), Spain (3,121,687), Italy (2,765,412), Turkey (2,616,600), Germany (2,369,719), Colombia (2,207,701), and Argentina (2,039,124).

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

