Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 137,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 137,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 14, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 7.69 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 14, as many as 7,690,708 novel coronavirus cases and 427,630 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 137,526 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,281, TASS reports.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 3,711,768. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 73,243 and the number of deaths - by 2,812 and reached 199,252.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,398,779 and the number of fatalities is 188,001. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,821 and the number of deaths - by 533.

The East Mediterranean region has 758,551 cases and 16,640 fatalities as of June 14. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 20,910 and the number of deaths - by 380.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,032,524), Brazil (828,810), Russia (528,964), India (320,922), the United Kingdom (294,379), Spain (243,605), Italy (236,651), Peru (220,749), Germany (186,269), and Iran (184,955).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.



