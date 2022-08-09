Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 580 million — WHO

    9 August 2022 17:52

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 580 million and the number of fatalities has exceeded 6.41 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, TASS reports.

    As of 21:06 Moscow time on August 8, as many as 581,686,197 novel coronavirus cases and 6,410,961 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 1,736,720 since August 5 and the number of fatalities increased by 2,742.

    The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

    The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (90,706,508), India (44,161,899), Brazil (33,924,061), France (33,061,414), and Germany (31,228,322).

    The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (1,021,995), Brazil (679,275), India (526,730), Russia (382,786), and Mexico (328,006).
    #Coronavirus #World News #WHO #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 54
    Russia records 17,862 daily COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths — crisis center
    Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan
    COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals
    Popular
    1 11 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
    2 Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn
    3 COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakh male chess players earn early victory at Chess Olympiad
    5 Japan to offer Omicron COVID shot to at least twice-vaccinated people