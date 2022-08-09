Qazaq TV
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 580 million — WHO
9 August 2022 17:52

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 580 million and the number of fatalities has exceeded 6.41 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, TASS reports.

As of 21:06 Moscow time on August 8, as many as 581,686,197 novel coronavirus cases and 6,410,961 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 1,736,720 since August 5 and the number of fatalities increased by 2,742.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (90,706,508), India (44,161,899), Brazil (33,924,061), France (33,061,414), and Germany (31,228,322).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (1,021,995), Brazil (679,275), India (526,730), Russia (382,786), and Mexico (328,006).


