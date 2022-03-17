Go to the main site
    Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 460 million - WHO

    17 March 2022, 07:18

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 460 million and the number of fatalities has exceeded 6.05 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

    As of 21:57 Moscow time on March 16, as many as 460,280,168 novel coronavirus cases and 6,050,018 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 679,216 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 1,751, TASS reports.

    The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

    The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (78,865,157), India (42,998,938), Brazil (29,380,063), France (22,938,532), and the United Kingdom (19,820,185).

    The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (958,609), Brazil (655,249), India (516,072), Russia (362,478), and Mexico (321,115).

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

