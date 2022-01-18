Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 325 million — WHO

    18 January 2022, 17:41

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 325 million and the number of fatalities has exceeded 5.53 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

    As of 18:35 Moscow time on January 17, as many as 326,279,424 novel coronavirus cases and 5,536,609 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 2,669,054 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 6,916, TASS reports.

    The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

    The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (64,720,612), India (37,380,253), Brazil (22,975,723), the United Kingdom (15,217,284), and France (13,819,182).

    The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (843,718), Brazil (620,971), India (486,451), Russia (321,990), and Mexico (301,334).

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News WHO COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events