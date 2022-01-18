Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 325 million — WHO

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 January 2022, 17:41
GENEVA. KAZINFORM The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 325 million and the number of fatalities has exceeded 5.53 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

As of 18:35 Moscow time on January 17, as many as 326,279,424 novel coronavirus cases and 5,536,609 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 2,669,054 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 6,916, TASS reports.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (64,720,612), India (37,380,253), Brazil (22,975,723), the United Kingdom (15,217,284), and France (13,819,182).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (843,718), Brazil (620,971), India (486,451), Russia (321,990), and Mexico (301,334).


Coronavirus   World News   WHO   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
