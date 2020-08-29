Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Number of COVID-19 tests in Russia surpasses 36 mln

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 August 2020, 13:21
Number of COVID-19 tests in Russia surpasses 36 mln

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian specialists conducted over 36 mln tests overall for the presence of the coronavirus, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Saturday, TASS reports.

«Over 36 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation,» the statement said.

334,000 tests were made over the past 24 hours.

According to the agency, to date, 210,662 patients remain under medical observation due to the suspected coronavirus infection.


Coronavirus   Russia    COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region