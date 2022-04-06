Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of COVID-19 recoveries up in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2022, 09:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 170 people have made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, up 97 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Aktobe region logged in the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries at 97. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 51 people who beat COVID-19. Six COVID-19 patients recovered from the novel virus in Zhambyl region.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and North Kazakhstan region added 5 COVID-19 recoveries apiece.

3 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Pavlodar region.

In total, 1,290,278 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the coronavirus infection since the onset of the global pandemic.

In her remarks at the Government’s session earlier this week Health Minister Azhar Giniyat said the coronavirus was almost gone in Kazakhstan. However, she added the country closely monitors the epidemiological situation outside its borders where the COVID-19 cases are on the rise.


