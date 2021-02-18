Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds newly confirmed cases in N Kazakhstan

    18 February 2021, 17:47

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, North Kazakhstan region has added 32 new cases of the coronavirus infection, compared to 41 COVID-19 recoveries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Only 7 out of 32 fresh COVID-19 cases had no symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

    Of 32, 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Petropavlovsk. The rest of the newly confirmed cases were detected in other parts of North Kazakhstan region. Out of all districts, the highest number of fresh daily infections – 6 – was recorded in Kyzylzharsk district.

    The regional laboratories have conducted 1.300 PCR tests in the past day.

    The total number of COVID-19 cases in North Kazakhstan region has almost reached 12,000.

    It bears to remind that North Kazakhstan region is still in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region Regions COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil