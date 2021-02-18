Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceeds newly confirmed cases in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 February 2021, 17:47
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, North Kazakhstan region has added 32 new cases of the coronavirus infection, compared to 41 COVID-19 recoveries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Only 7 out of 32 fresh COVID-19 cases had no symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Of 32, 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Petropavlovsk. The rest of the newly confirmed cases were detected in other parts of North Kazakhstan region. Out of all districts, the highest number of fresh daily infections – 6 – was recorded in Kyzylzharsk district.

The regional laboratories have conducted 1.300 PCR tests in the past day.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in North Kazakhstan region has almost reached 12,000.

It bears to remind that North Kazakhstan region is still in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


