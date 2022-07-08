Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Number of COVID-19 recoveries down in Kazakhstan

    8 July 2022, 10:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 65 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, down 53 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the COVID-19 spread.

    Of 65, the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries were added in Almaty city. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan with 29 fresh infections. Karaganda and Atyrau regions reported 3 and 2 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    A total of 1,292,932 Kazakhstanis made full recovery from the coronavirus infection since the onset of the global pandemic.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented 334 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis are still treated for COVID-19 nationwide.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    2 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    3 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President