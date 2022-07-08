Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of COVID-19 recoveries down in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 July 2022, 10:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 65 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, down 53 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the COVID-19 spread.

Of 65, the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries were added in Almaty city. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan with 29 fresh infections. Karaganda and Atyrau regions reported 3 and 2 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

A total of 1,292,932 Kazakhstanis made full recovery from the coronavirus infection since the onset of the global pandemic.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented 334 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis are still treated for COVID-19 nationwide.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
