Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Number of COVID-19 recoveries dips in Kazakhstan

    10 April 2022, 11:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In Kazakhstan 19 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day, down 79 from a day earlier, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    9 people made full recovery from the novel coronavirus in Karaganda region. The second highest number of COVID recoveries was recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Akmola region added 2 COVID-19 recoveries.

    Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions registered 1 case of COVID-19 each.

    The total number of people who beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,290,521.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana