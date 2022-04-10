Number of COVID-19 recoveries dips in Kazakhstan

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 April 2022, 11:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In Kazakhstan 19 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day, down 79 from a day earlier, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

9 people made full recovery from the novel coronavirus in Karaganda region. The second highest number of COVID recoveries was recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Akmola region added 2 COVID-19 recoveries.

Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions registered 1 case of COVID-19 each.

The total number of people who beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,290,521.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
