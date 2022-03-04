Go to the main site
    Number of COVID-19 patients receding at infectious facilities in Almaty

    4 March 2022, 15:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 283 COVID-19 patients, including 10 children, remain at the infectious facilities of Almaty city. The number of laboratory confirmed cases is receding, head of the public health office Nariman Tabynbayev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the press briefing of the regional communications service of Almaty city, he noted that more than half of COVID-19 beds at the infectious facilities in the city are vacant. There are 845 COVID-19 beds at 20 infectious facilities.

    32 COVID patients are treated at the intensive care units. There are also 647 at-home care patients across the city.

    Tabynbayev reassured that healthcare facilities stand ready to ensure epidemiological security of the residents and guests of the city to the full extent during the upcoming March holidays. He also urged to preserve the herd immunity by wearing facemasks and getting vaccinated.

    As of 3 March, 1,145,655 people have already been inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. The second dose has been administered to 1,103,529 people. Moreover, 261,021 Almaty residents got revaccinated.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

