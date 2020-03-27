Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Number of COVID-19 patients in Russia rises to 1,036

    27 March 2020, 15:39

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Russia has grown by 196 to 1,036 cases over the past twenty-four hours, the coronavirus monitoring center reported on Friday, according to TASS.

    «As of today, Russia has registered 1,036 cases of the coronavirus infection by the progressive total method in 58 regions. Seven people have been released from hospitals after their recovery in the past twenty-four hours. Over the entire period, 45 people have been discharged from hospitals,» the coronavirus monitoring center said.

    A third patient has died of the coronavirus in Moscow, the center said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Russia World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published