Number of COVID-19 patients in Russia rises to 1,036

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 March 2020, 15:39
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Russia has grown by 196 to 1,036 cases over the past twenty-four hours, the coronavirus monitoring center reported on Friday, according to TASS.

«As of today, Russia has registered 1,036 cases of the coronavirus infection by the progressive total method in 58 regions. Seven people have been released from hospitals after their recovery in the past twenty-four hours. Over the entire period, 45 people have been discharged from hospitals,» the coronavirus monitoring center said.

A third patient has died of the coronavirus in Moscow, the center said.


