Number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition falls in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 59 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus infection are in grave condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of 59, six COVID-19 patients are on life support. Recall that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Atyrau region remained in three-digits throughout August 2021.

According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 672 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities of the region. Bed occupancy in the region stands at 22.3%.

The department also informed of ten COVID-related deaths in the region in the past day.

Earlier it was reported that Atyrau city was planning to shut down one of the infectious facilities due to lower number of fresh infections.

It is worth noting that the lower number of fresh COVID-19 cases is thanks to the ongoing vaccination campaign which kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get vaccine jabs. The mass vaccination campaign started on April 2, 2021.