Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds 1,000 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of those who contracted COVID-19 recently has exceeded the 1,000 mark in Atyrau region. 26 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional healthcare office, Atyrau city alone added 16 of 26 new COVID-19 cases. Eight COVID-19 cases were reported in Zhylyoisk district.

Of 26, five COVID-19 patients have no symptoms of the virus at all. No COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in the region in the past day. 1,038 people are treated for COVID-19 at home, while 30 COVID-19 patients receive treatment at the regional hospital and 13 more at the regional infectious facilities.

Presently Atyrau region remains in the ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.



