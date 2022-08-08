Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds 1,000 in Atyrau region
8 August 2022 17:12

Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds 1,000 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of those who contracted COVID-19 recently has exceeded the 1,000 mark in Atyrau region. 26 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional healthcare office, Atyrau city alone added 16 of 26 new COVID-19 cases. Eight COVID-19 cases were reported in Zhylyoisk district.

Of 26, five COVID-19 patients have no symptoms of the virus at all. No COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in the region in the past day. 1,038 people are treated for COVID-19 at home, while 30 COVID-19 patients receive treatment at the regional hospital and 13 more at the regional infectious facilities.

Presently Atyrau region remains in the ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


Related news
COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
Japan to offer Omicron COVID shot to at least twice-vaccinated people
New COVID-19 cases at 55,292; serious cases tallied at 324 in S. Korea
Read also
COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
COVID-19 deaths up 50% in July
Over 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
35 coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition
Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day
Kazakhstan confirms 1,373 more COVID cases, total at 1,368,205
Kazakhstan prioritizes coop with Israel in medical education – Azhar Giniyat
Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan
Popular
1 Kazakhstan ranks Top 3 at 44th Chess Olympiad
2 Saudi Ministry of Investment reports 49 closed deals worth at least $925mln in Q2 2022
3 Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan Mon
4 Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime
5 August 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News

Archive