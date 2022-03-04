Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of COVID-19 patients drops to 247 in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 March 2022, 07:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 247 people are under coronavirus treatment in Atyrau region. The figure exceeded 10 thousand last summer, Kazinform correspondnet reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, three COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours.

Out of the fresh daily cases, two are with symptoms and one is without symptoms.

Over the past day, 64 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

226 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, and 21 at the modular hospital.

The region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.


