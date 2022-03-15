Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of COVID-19 patients drops in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 March 2022, 16:44
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A total of 100 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform corresondent reports.

No COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours.

A total of 100 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in the region. Of them, 89 are under coronavirus treatment at home, and 11 at the modular hospital. Two patients with severe COVID-19 are in intensive care units.

Atyrau region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of the virus.

It was noted that the number of COVID-19 patients exceeded 10,000 during certain days of last summer in the region.


