Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeds 340 million - WHO

    22 January 2022, 14:14

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM The overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 340 million, while the number of fatalities has topped 5.57 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said late on Friday.

    As of 19:55 Moscow time on January 21, as many as 340,543,962 novel coronavirus cases and 5,570,163 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 3,472,227 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 9,184, TASS reports.

    The biggest number of new cases registered worldwide in one day since the start of the pandemic was reported on January 20, when information about 3,933,319 COVID-19 cases was submitted to the WHO within 24 hours. The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

    The threshold of 300 million cases was crossed on January 8, of 250 million - on November 9, of 200 million - on August 5.

    The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (68,199,861), followed by India (38,566,027), Brazil (23,416,748), the United Kingdom (15,613,287) and France (15,201,084). The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (852,334), followed by Brazil (621,855), India (488,396), Russia (324,752) and Mexico (302,112).

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News WHO Coronavirus in the world Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events