Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeds 340 million - WHO

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
22 January 2022, 14:14
Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeds 340 million - WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 340 million, while the number of fatalities has topped 5.57 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said late on Friday.

As of 19:55 Moscow time on January 21, as many as 340,543,962 novel coronavirus cases and 5,570,163 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 3,472,227 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 9,184, TASS reports.

The biggest number of new cases registered worldwide in one day since the start of the pandemic was reported on January 20, when information about 3,933,319 COVID-19 cases was submitted to the WHO within 24 hours. The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The threshold of 300 million cases was crossed on January 8, of 250 million - on November 9, of 200 million - on August 5.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (68,199,861), followed by India (38,566,027), Brazil (23,416,748), the United Kingdom (15,613,287) and France (15,201,084). The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (852,334), followed by Brazil (621,855), India (488,396), Russia (324,752) and Mexico (302,112).


Coronavirus   World News   WHO   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year