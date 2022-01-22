Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeds 340 million - WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 340 million, while the number of fatalities has topped 5.57 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said late on Friday.

As of 19:55 Moscow time on January 21, as many as 340,543,962 novel coronavirus cases and 5,570,163 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 3,472,227 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 9,184, TASS reports.

The biggest number of new cases registered worldwide in one day since the start of the pandemic was reported on January 20, when information about 3,933,319 COVID-19 cases was submitted to the WHO within 24 hours. The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The threshold of 300 million cases was crossed on January 8, of 250 million - on November 9, of 200 million - on August 5.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (68,199,861), followed by India (38,566,027), Brazil (23,416,748), the United Kingdom (15,613,287) and France (15,201,084). The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (852,334), followed by Brazil (621,855), India (488,396), Russia (324,752) and Mexico (302,112).