Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Number of COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2022, 10:19
Number of COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 32 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 12 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 32, the highest number of fresh infection – 18 – were added in Almaty city. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital with 7 new COVID-19 cases.

The city of Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions detected one COVID-19 case each.

The total COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,306,014 in Kazakhstan since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, 11 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past day.

Of 11, 9 COVID-19 patients were discharged in Almaty city, while Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region recorded 1 COVID-19 recovery each.

Nationwide, a total of 1,292,180 people fully beat COVID-19.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes