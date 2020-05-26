Go to the main site
    Number of COVID-19 cases up in Atyrau region

    26 May 2020, 13:00

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 32 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    Of 32, 28 COVID-19 cases are workers of the Tengiz oilfield. 21 men and seven women tested positive for the novel virus during the obligatory screening procedures.

    Four more cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kurmangazy district (2), Kulsary town and Makat settlement.

    All infected patients have been taken to infectious hospitals. Their close contacts are to be identified.

    In total, 923 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Atyrau region. 233 people have been discharged after full recovery. Fortunately, no coronavirus-related deaths have been declared in the region.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

