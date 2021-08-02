Go to the main site
    Number of COVID-19 cases tripled in Akmola region

    2 August 2021, 21:12

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Number of new COVID-19 cases has tripled in Akmola region recently, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Akmola region, the region records over 200 COVID-19 cases per day on average compared to 80 fresh infections per day in June.

    In the past 24 hours the region has added 268 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 230 cases are symptomatic. The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases was registered in the cities of Kokshetau and Stepnogorsk.

    More and more cases of the coronavirus infection are detected among senior citizens.

    Currently, 1,441 COVID-19 patients are treated at the regional infectious facilities. Bed occupancy in the region stands at 62%. 107 COVID-19 patients are at the intensive care units.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

