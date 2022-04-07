Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Number of COVID-19 cases stays below 20 in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 April 2022, 08:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 16 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, raising the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,245, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city again logged the highest number of fresh daily infections at 7. Coming in second is East Kazakhstan region with 3 new COVID-19 cases. Mangistau and Karaganda regions reported 2 fresh COVID-19 cases each.

North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions documented one COVID-19 case each.

No COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent city, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
