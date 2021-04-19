Number of COVID-19 cases rising in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 18,554 laboratory-confirmed cases were recorded in Almaty region as of April 19, including 10,390 with clinical symptoms, Kazinform reports.

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 population is 868.1. The growth rate decreased from 2% to 1.4% against the last two weeks in the region. The reproduction numbers (R0) made 1.23 in the region, 1.15 the nationwide, the region ranks fourth. 251 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the growth rate is 1.4%. 12,781 patients recovered as of April 19, 32 were discharged from hospitals for the past 24 hours, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

As earlier reported, 38,620 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, 14,147 of them are staying at hospitals.