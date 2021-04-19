Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Number of COVID-19 cases rising in Almaty region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 April 2021, 13:06
Number of COVID-19 cases rising in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 18,554 laboratory-confirmed cases were recorded in Almaty region as of April 19, including 10,390 with clinical symptoms, Kazinform reports.

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 population is 868.1. The growth rate decreased from 2% to 1.4% against the last two weeks in the region. The reproduction numbers (R0) made 1.23 in the region, 1.15 the nationwide, the region ranks fourth. 251 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the growth rate is 1.4%. 12,781 patients recovered as of April 19, 32 were discharged from hospitals for the past 24 hours, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

As earlier reported, 38,620 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, 14,147 of them are staying at hospitals.


Almaty   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital