Number of COVID-19 cases in Shakhan retirement home rises to 96

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 February 2021, 15:15
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The number of infected has risen to 96 in the retirement home in the village of Shakhan, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Karaganda region, 96 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the medical and social facility for older and disabled persons situated in the village of Shakhan, Karaganda region. COVID-19 was found in 70 residents and 26 employers of the retirement home.

All the infected were hospitalized and under treatment. The persons with whom they have come in contact have been isolated and are under medial observation. It is said that there are no critical patients among the infected. The sanitary epidemiological control department said that all the necessary preventive measures have been fully implemented. The epidemiological situation is said to be under control.

Notably, the COVID-19 outbreak occurred in the village of Shakhan in Karaganda region, leading to the tougher restrictive measures to be enforced following the chief medical officer of Shakhtinsk city starting from February 6, 2021.


