Number of COVID-19 cases in adults over 40yrs growing in Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 October 2020, 12:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva revealed that over 200 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the press briefing at the city administration, Ms Praliyeva confirmed 14,510 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan from March 13 through October 28, 2010.

«Of these, 8,929 were symptomatic and 5,581 were symptom-free cases. Of 14,510, 168 cases were imported infections, 10,438 cases were domestic infections and 3,903 were contact cases. During the said period, 18,220 contacts have been detected. Of these, 17,438 people have been released from quarantine. 13,939 patients have completed their outpatient treatment. The coronavirus infection has claimed lives of 318 in Nur-Sultan. 230 people are being treated for COVID-19 at the moment,» she said.

Ms Praliyeva added that the number of COVID-19 cases in adults over 40 years of age and higher is increasing and at this point has reached 42% of all COVID-19 cases in the city.


