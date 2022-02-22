Go to the main site
    Number of COVID-19 cases drops below 30 in Kostanay region

    22 February 2022, 14:24

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region registered 24 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of 24 new laboratory confirmed cases, two patients had no symptoms of the coronavirus infection, the regional health office said in a statement.

    Kostanay city and Rudny town reported seven and five new COVID-19 cases, respectively. Other districts of the region added two or one COVID-19 cases.

    The region documented a total of 53,046 cases of the coronavirus infection since 3 April 2020 through 21 February 2022. 51,547 people made full recoveries from COVID-19 during that period.

    Starting from 1 February 2021 356,768 people were vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component was administered to 340,445 people.

    Presently, 370 people are treated to COVID-19 in Kostanay region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

