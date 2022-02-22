Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 cases drops below 30 in Kostanay region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 February 2022, 14:24
Number of COVID-19 cases drops below 30 in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region registered 24 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of 24 new laboratory confirmed cases, two patients had no symptoms of the coronavirus infection, the regional health office said in a statement.

Kostanay city and Rudny town reported seven and five new COVID-19 cases, respectively. Other districts of the region added two or one COVID-19 cases.

The region documented a total of 53,046 cases of the coronavirus infection since 3 April 2020 through 21 February 2022. 51,547 people made full recoveries from COVID-19 during that period.

Starting from 1 February 2021 356,768 people were vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component was administered to 340,445 people.

Presently, 370 people are treated to COVID-19 in Kostanay region.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region    Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events